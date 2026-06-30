UP Board to redesign teaching, assessment methods for over 1 crore students

The teaching and learning methods for more than 10 million students enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 across over 29,000 UP Board schools are set for a major transformation. (Pic for representation only)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has been assigned the responsibility of preparing a State Curriculum Framework (SCF) for the implementation of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 in the state. The Union Ministry of Education has approved the budget for the initiative under the 2026-27 Annual Work Plan following a proposal submitted by the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Lucknow, to introduce the NCF in secondary education.

According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the state-level curriculum framework will define what should be taught in schools, how the teaching process should be conducted, and the methods through which students should be assessed. The framework is expected to provide a comprehensive roadmap for improving the quality and relevance of secondary education in the state.

Dr Skand Shukla, additional secretary (textbooks) of the UP Board, said that the process of drafting the State Curriculum Framework will begin in July through a series of offline and online workshops. Educationists, subject experts, and academicians from across Uttar Pradesh will participate in these deliberations. The framework will also incorporate elements of the Indian Knowledge Tradition in line with the broader objectives of the National Education Policy.The proposed curriculum seeks to make education more creative, practical, and student-centric while encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and innovation among learners.

It also aims to link classroom learning with local languages, culture, and real-life experiences so that students can better relate education to their surroundings. Another key focus will be shifting from text memorization to understanding-based learning, enabling students to develop conceptual clarity and analytical skills. The framework will also emphasize inclusive education to ensure equal learning opportunities for all students.

The State Curriculum Framework will address several core aspects of school education, including curriculum design, teaching-learning processes, student evaluation methods, the role of teachers, and the development of an enabling school environment supported by adequate resources. Through these reforms, the UP Board aims to align secondary education with contemporary educational needs and equip students with the knowledge and skills required for the future.