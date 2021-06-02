UP CM announces special vax booths for state staff, teachers and others

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced to set up special booths across UP for state government employees, milkmen, teachers, grocers, vegetable sellers and all others engaged in public dealing in order to take the ongoing vaccination campaign to the next level.

“From June 15, we plan to start special booths for people in professions where public dealing is involved. These booths will function on the lines of special booths to administer doses to parents of children up to 12 years of age on priority basis,” said the chief minister during his visit to KD Singh ‘Babu’ stadium Covid vaccination centre in Lucknow.

He was here to inaugurate the UP Government’s aggressive vaccination drive that aims to administer around one crore doses in June.

Addressing the media, the CM said so far around 1.83 crore people had been vaccinated in UP. “However, in June we have a target to administer doses to around 1 crore people,” he added.

For the purpose, around 2,100 booths have been established in all 75 districts of UP to carry out Covid vaccination drive on a war footing. Of these, 200 are special booths meant to vaccinate parents of children up to 12 years of age on priority basis, said the CM.

He said efforts to check the spread of Covid infection were successful as the number of active cases in UP came down to 32,000. “We have so far relaxed curfew in around 61 districts,” he added.

The CM not only inspected facilities at the vaccination centre, but also interacted with people. He urged people not to avoid Covid test and vaccination.