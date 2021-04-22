UP CM asks for continuous enhancement of Covid-19 beds in four districts

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening asked for continuous enhancement of the number of Covid-19 hospital beds in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Kanpur Nagar.

During a virtual review of the situation in these four high Covid-19 incidence districts, he also laid stress on maintaining smooth supply of oxygen, Remdisivir and other life-saving drugs.

“Improve Covid management at all levels continuously. The principal secretary (medical education) and the principal secretary to the chief minister should review the progress in establishment of oxygen plants at medical colleges and private hospitals in the districts,” the chief minister said, according to a government statement.

The ministers in charge of the four districts, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, police chiefs, chief medical officers and the heads of medical institutions also participated in the meeting.

“The officers concerned in each district, in coordination with their minister in charge, must further improve the efforts for Covid control in their respective districts. All Covid-19 hospitals — government or private — must have a nodal officer each,” he said.

Calling for tough action against hoarders, he spoke about doing raids.

Yogi asked about better handling of ambulance services for Covid-19 patients, effective implementation of containment zones and making people aware of Covid safety and prevention. He laid stress on wearing of masks and social distancing through public address systems, the role of nigrani samitis (monitoring committees) and contact tracing in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

The chief minister asked for effective management of quarantine centres for migrants reaching these districts, screening, testing, if required, and proper lodging and food arrangements for them. He also asked for effective implementation of corona curfew and night curfew in the four districts.

“There should not be any such action on the part of the administration of hospitals regarding oxygen or lifesaving drugs that would harm people’s confidence,” he said. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, medical education minister Suresh Khanna, health minister Jai Pratap Singh, and Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh too attended the meeting virtually.