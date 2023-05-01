Civic polls: CM Yogi to address election rally in Prayagraj tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday to campaign in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in fray for the urban local bodies elections, confirmed the BJP office bearers. Police and district administration officials inspecting the site for the proposed May 2 rally of UP CM in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The chief minister will address an election meeting at Leader Road Press Ground in Lukerganj under the Allahabad West Assembly constituency area at 10am, stated BJP mayoral candidate and party’s city unit president Ganesh Kesarwani.

The election campaign for the first phase of the civic polls is set to end at 5 pm on Tuesday with polling scheduled to take place on May 4.

Earlier, on the last day of campaigning during the 2022 assembly elections, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had done a roadshow from near Chakia office of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed to Nakhas Kohna.

Even before the 2022 elections, in December 2021 too, the chief minister had visited Lukerganj to lay the foundation stone of the housing scheme for the poor on the land freed from the illegal possession of Atiq Ahmed.

After the chief minister’s programme was fixed, the police and district administration officials inspected the Leader Road Press Ground on Sunday. The officials decided that monitoring of the event will be done through CCTV cameras and drones during the programme.

Following the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards followed by April 15 killings of Atiq and his younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf while in police custody remand, the officers of the intelligence department are on special alert to prevent any untoward incident.

Initially, the programme of the chief minister’s roadshow was being prepared earlier, but due to security reasons, the roadshow was not conducted, shared a senior BJP leader.

Officials are also brainstorming over managing the flow of traffic on the day of the event and are expected to announce diversion if required for May 2.