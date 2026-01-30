UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya urges preservation of 331 Buddhist relics found at Piprahwa

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government would make all necessary efforts to ensure the preservation of 331 priceless Buddhist relics discovered at the historic Piprahwa archaeological site. UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (File)

Calling the relics an inseparable part of the region’s cultural identity, Maurya said their protection and display at the State Buddhist Museum in Kapilvastu would help establish Piprahwa as a prominent destination on the global Buddhist tourism map.

Addressing the Siddharth Nagar Mahotsav, the deputy chief minister described the relics as an “integral part of Piprahwa’s heritage, rights, and legacy.” He emphasised that “every possible effort will be made to bring the 331 relic gems found at Piprahwa to the State Buddhist Museum in Kapilvastu.”

“It filled me with pride to know that these sacred relics were unearthed here,” Maurya said, adding, “At a time when the world is grappling with conflict and violence, the timeless messages of peace, non-violence, and compassion taught by Lord Buddha are more relevant than ever.”

Maurya also recalled leading the Indian delegation to Buddhist countries on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the responsibility as “not just an obligation, but an honour.”

He further stated that all important sites related to Buddhism across the state would be renovated and developed. Highlighting Kapilvastu’s historical and spiritual significance in the life of Lord Buddha, Maurya said scientific excavations would be undertaken to uncover more important relics.

The deputy chief minister added that the government aims to strengthen religious tourism by upgrading infrastructure at Buddhist sites, which would also generate employment opportunities for local residents.