UP dy-CM in Prayagraj, says WB govt promoting hooliganism in name of Waqf Bill protest

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Monday that hooliganism was being promoted by the West Bengal government under the guise of opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya speaking at a function held to commemorate the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar in Prayagraj on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Paying homage to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, he said that the Congress, SP and BSP used Baba Saheb’s name but did not do what he wanted. BJP considers Baba Saheb as the god of social justice.

The deputy CM, who arrived to participate in various programmes organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in the city, fielded questions from media persons.

While responding to a question from the media, he said that the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, was practising politics of appeasement. The BJP is fighting there and as soon as the elections are held, the lotus will bloom, he said.

The Waqf Amendment Bill will be implemented in West Bengal under the BJP government and those who had migrated will return in the same way as those who migrated from UP returned during the rule of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

In response to another question, Maurya said that whatever the Congress leaders may say, “but I want to tell all the opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, who voted against the Waqf Amendment Bill that the people of the country were with BJP and Narendra Modi.

He further said that Muslims from economically weaker sections of society in the country will benefit from the compliance of the right given by Baba Saheb to make laws through the Parliament.

Their poverty will be addressed, and prosperity will come to their lives. They will also get an opportunity to get education and receive employment. Political parties opposing BJP are working to incite the poor and uneducated Muslims, he added.

However, he further stated, many Muslims had now understood that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure welfare of poor Muslims and no one else.

On the question of law and order, the deputy chief minister said that strict and stringent legal action will be taken against those who commit criminal acts against Dalits, backward, deprived, exploited or any poor person.

Attacking previous governments, Maurya said that this was the BJP government and not a SP, BSP or Congress government. Those who play with law and order should be ready to face the consequences.

