UP: Four held for triple murder in Ballia
Cops arrested four persons on Tuesday in connection with the triple murder committed in Sonavani village in Haldi police station area of Ballia on Monday night. The police said, the crime was committed over money dispute and ₹2.5 lakh that the accused had looted was also recovered from their possession.
According to a police officer, the accused have been identified as Pravin Singh Bholu, Manvendra Pratap Singh aka Chhotu, Aman Singh Sonu and Sanjit Singh.
The officer said that the crime was committed following a dispute reportedly over transaction of money at the house of one of the victims Uma Shankar Singh (70). The accused killed Sandip Singh (45), Anand Singh (25) and Uma Shankar Singh (70) and later threw the bodies of Sandip and Anand in a well. The accused dumped the body of Uma Shankar Singh in the kitchen.
The main accused Pravin Singh Bholu had a dispute with his neighbour Sandip Singh. The officer said that Bholu knew that ₹2.5 lakh was kept in a box in the house of the deceased Uma Shankar Singh. The accused broke opened the box and took away the cash after committing the murders.
The officer said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the triple murder.
ADG Zone Varanasi Ramkumar said that five police teams were deployed to work out the case. He has announced a reward of ₹15,000 for the police teams.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics