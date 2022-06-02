Home / Cities / Others / UP: Four held for triple murder in Ballia
UP: Four held for triple murder in Ballia

The officer said that the crime was committed following a dispute over transaction of money at the house of one of the victims
(Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Cops arrested four persons on Tuesday in connection with the triple murder committed in Sonavani village in Haldi police station area of Ballia on Monday night. The police said, the crime was committed over money dispute and 2.5 lakh that the accused had looted was also recovered from their possession.

According to a police officer, the accused have been identified as Pravin Singh Bholu, Manvendra Pratap Singh aka Chhotu, Aman Singh Sonu and Sanjit Singh.

The officer said that the crime was committed following a dispute reportedly over transaction of money at the house of one of the victims Uma Shankar Singh (70). The accused killed Sandip Singh (45), Anand Singh (25) and Uma Shankar Singh (70) and later threw the bodies of Sandip and Anand in a well. The accused dumped the body of Uma Shankar Singh in the kitchen.

The main accused Pravin Singh Bholu had a dispute with his neighbour Sandip Singh. The officer said that Bholu knew that 2.5 lakh was kept in a box in the house of the deceased Uma Shankar Singh. The accused broke opened the box and took away the cash after committing the murders.

The officer said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the triple murder.

ADG Zone Varanasi Ramkumar said that five police teams were deployed to work out the case. He has announced a reward of 15,000 for the police teams.

