UP gets 601 new Ayurveda Medical Officers

Uttar Pradesh has got 601 new Ayurveda medical officers. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final selection result of direct recruitment for 611 posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda)-2022 under the AYUSH Department. Due to non-availability of candidates, 10 posts of Scheduled Tribe (ST) category have remained vacant, state the UPPSC officials. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File)

The results have been made available on the official website of UPPSC— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/, they added.

UPPSC joint secretary VK Singh stated that interviews for direct recruitment on 611 posts of Medical Officers (Ayurveda) were held between June 20 and July 19 this year. A total of 934 candidates were invited for the interviews and out of these, 874 candidates appeared in them. After the interviews, the Commission has declared 601 candidates successful for appointment, he added.

Out of 611 posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) on offer in the recruitment, 435 posts were unreserved, 61 posts were reserved for economically weaker section candidates, 58 posts were reserved for Other Backward Classes, 29 posts were reserved for Scheduled Caste and 28 posts were reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Against 61 posts reserved for EWS category, 72 candidates were available out of which 37 got accommodated in unreserved vacancies. The remaining 35 candidates were selected against the vacancies in reserved category and the remaining 26 vacancies were filled from unreserved category candidates as per government norms, the officials shared.

Likewise, a total of 28 posts were reserved for ST category for which three candidates were available. All three candidates were selected and the remaining 25 posts that remained vacant were to be filled from Scheduled Caste category candidates as per the government order, but only 15 qualified candidates were available in this category, who were selected and 10 posts remained unfilled due to non-availability of candidates, the officials explained. The selection result is subject to the final decisions of the Allahabad High Court hearing related petitions.