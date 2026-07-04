Mourinho's message gives Cabo Verde's breakout hero a lasting World Cup story despite Argentina heartbreak

Cabo Verde may have exited the FIFA World Cup, but their dream campaign has already created one of the tournament’s most unexpected breakout stories, with Sidny Lopes Cabral revealing that Jose Mourinho personally reached out to him during the island nation’s remarkable run. Sidny Lopes Cabral celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 match. (AFP)

The 23-year-old Cabo Verde star said Mourinho sent him a message after Cabo Verde’s performances against Spain and Uruguay, urging him to keep believing in himself. “Mourinho sent me a message after Spain and Uruguay: ‘Bravo! Keep going, believe in yourself,’” Sidny said after Cabo Verde’s campaign ended in heartbreak against defending champions Argentina.

Sidny Lopes Cabral wins admiration despite Cabo Verde heartbreak Cabo Verde pushed Argentina to the limit in a dramatic Round of 32 clash, twice coming from behind before eventually losing 3-2 after extra time. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina, but Cabo Verde refused to fade away. Deroy Duarte brought them level in the second half before Sidny produced one of the standout moments of the match with a brilliant curling strike that again dragged the underdogs back into the contest.

Argentina eventually survived through a late own goal after a Messi corner, but the result did little to reduce admiration for Cabo Verde. The tournament debutants had already made history by reaching the knockout stage, becoming one of the most loved stories of the World Cup.

Sidny’s performance against Argentina only added to his rising reputation. His direct running, confidence on the ball and ability to trouble a side of Argentina’s quality turned him into one of the surprise names of the tournament. His goal was not merely a consolation moment; it briefly made Cabo Verde believe that one of the greatest World Cup shocks was still possible.

Also Read: Minnows with a mighty heart: How Cabo Verde, a nation with a population of 5,00,000, made Messi’s Argentina sweat

The Mourinho connection has now added another layer to his story. Sidny has previously worked under the Portuguese coach and spoke highly of his honesty, calling him one of the most direct figures he has encountered in football.

“He’s the one who tells you that you played shit. He’s the one who tells you that you played great. I think he’s the most honest person I ever met,” Sidny said. “I believe that if I worked longer with him I could reach my top level.”

For Cabo Verde, the defeat to Argentina was cruel. For Sidny, however, the tournament may prove career-changing. From a historic national campaign to praise from Mourinho and a goal against the world champions, his World Cup ended with heartbreak but also with the feeling that a much bigger stage may now be waiting.