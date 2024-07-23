 U.P. govt firm on nameplate directive: Minister Dayashankar Mishra - Hindustan Times
U.P. govt firm on nameplate directive: Minister Dayashankar Mishra

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 24, 2024 06:02 AM IST

“The government is firm on its order in this regard,” said state minister (independent charge), department of Ayush, food safety and drug administration, Dayashankar Mishra

Amidst the ongoing controversy over directive issued by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh mandating eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display names and addresses of their owners, and its subsequent stay by the Supreme Court now hearing the issue, state minister (independent charge), department of Ayush, food safety and drug administration, Dayashankar Mishra on Tuesday reiterated that the UP government plans to remain firm on its stand.

State minister (independent charge), department of Ayush, food safety and drug administration, Dayashankar Mishra talking to media persons in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
“The government is firm on its order in this regard,” he stated while talking to media persons in Sangam city during his visit to pay tribute to freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad at the site where Azad laid down his life fighting the British during the freedom struggle.

Refusing to comment on the Supreme Court hearing the issue, the minister said that the Apex court has taken cognisance of the matter, and he would offer no comment until the court pronounces its judgment in the case.

However, he mentioned that action against the sale of Halal-certified products would continue and never be stopped. “The government wants the sale of such products to be strictly prohibited, and therefore no such items will be allowed to be sold in the state. The government issues no certification in this regard for food products from its side, and some people were doing so on their own, which has been stopped by the government,” he said, dubbing such acts as wrong.

News / Cities / Other Cities / U.P. govt firm on nameplate directive: Minister Dayashankar Mishra
© 2024 HindustanTimes
