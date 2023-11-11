U.P. govt gives nod to establishing 4 new pvt universities

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the establishment of four new private universities in the state. The decision, made by a committee led by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, paves the way for KD University in Mathura, Gandhi University in Jhansi, Ajay Kumar Garg University in Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh University in Unnao. The recent approval brings the total count of sanctioned private universities to 34. (HT Photo)

This recent approval brings the total count of sanctioned private universities to 34, with eight already operational. The high-level committee, convened under the leadership of chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, focused on expanding university and campus facilities in remote sectors under the private sector.

During the meeting, chief secretary Mishra emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth, projecting a move toward a one trillion-dollar economy. He highlighted the state’s conducive investment environment, emphasizing the ease of doing business and the continuous efforts to provide quality higher education to the state’s youth.

Principal secretary, higher education, MP Aggarwal, along with senior officers from relevant departments, district magistrates from concerned districts, and university representatives, participated in the meeting through video conferencing. The emphasis was on improving the state’s educational standards, ensuring quality education locally, and creating new employment prospects.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON