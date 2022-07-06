U.P. higher education minister says always ready to protect, promote Sanskrit
UP higher education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Wednesday said that he is always ready to protect Devvani (the language of the gods), Sanskrit.
Upadhyay made the comment during a meeting with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi in Varanasi. Prof Tripathi met Upadhyay at the Circuit House, here and held a dialogue with the Minister regarding the economic condition of the university and conservation of dilapidated manuscripts.
Upadhyay described Sampurnanand Sanskrit University as the temple of Mother Saraswati and the courtyard of Devvani.
According to a press statement from SSU, Upadhyay said, “Sanskrit is Devavani. Through Sanskrit, India is known across the world. Therefore, I am always ready to protect Sanskrit.”
The Higher Education Minister assured all cooperation in the promotion of Sanskrit, said SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra.
Mishra said that a delegation of professors and researchers will participate in a conference of academicians to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7.
LLRM medical college doctor dies by suicide: Meerut police
A doctor, 28, who was pursuing a post-graduate diploma course in radiology at LLRM Medical College in Meerut, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night, police said. Medical college police station SHO Sant Singh said that fellow doctors found her hanging by a rope in her hostel room on Tuesday night. The incident was reported to the police. The doctor was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead after an examination.
Pune reports 10 new cases of BA 2.75; nine new cases of BA.4 & BA.5
PUNE Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of the BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron with all cases hailing from Pune after processing of the samples in the last week of June and the outcome becoming known this week, as per the latest state health department report. Additionally, the state reported six and three cases of the BA.5 and BA.4 sub-variants of Omicron, respectively with all cases once again hailing from Pune.
Karnataka CM congratulates Dr Veerendra Heggade for nomination to Rajya Sabha
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed his happiness at the nomination of Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Dr D Veerendra Heggade, as member of Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister also congratulated other nominees -- eminent athlete P T Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad. BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior BJP functionaries congratulated Dr Heggade.
Uddhav replaces Lok Sabha chief whip as Shinde camp hints at MPs jumping ship
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena replaced Bhavana Gawali as its chief whip in the Lok Sabha and nominated Rajan Vichare in her place. The information was shared by the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Raut is the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party. Also read Shinde counters Uddhav's 'auto driver' jibe, says Mercedes left behind. Vichare represents Thane in the Lok Sabha. Shinde is also from Thane.
CNG price hiked by ₹3 per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
PUNE The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas for the vehicular segment in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday. According to company officials, MNGL has increased the CNG rates by ₹3 per kg inclusive of taxes. The CNG retail selling price has been revised from ₹82 per kg to ₹85 per kg.
