U.P. higher education minister says always ready to protect, promote Sanskrit

UP higher education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Wednesday said that he is always ready to protect Devvani (the language of the gods), Sanskrit.

Upadhyay made the comment during a meeting with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi in Varanasi. Prof Tripathi met Upadhyay at the Circuit House, here and held a dialogue with the Minister regarding the economic condition of the university and conservation of dilapidated manuscripts.

Upadhyay described Sampurnanand Sanskrit University as the temple of Mother Saraswati and the courtyard of Devvani.

According to a press statement from SSU, Upadhyay said, “Sanskrit is Devavani. Through Sanskrit, India is known across the world. Therefore, I am always ready to protect Sanskrit.”

The Higher Education Minister assured all cooperation in the promotion of Sanskrit, said SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra.

Mishra said that a delegation of professors and researchers will participate in a conference of academicians to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7.