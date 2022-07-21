UP: Over 10,000 severely disabled kids to get learning aids, stationery for home-based education
There is good news for thousands of children suffering from severe multiple disabilities and those who are fully dependent on home-based education for their academic development.
In a first, the government has decided to provide such children learning materials and stationery items to encourage and provide a helping hand in their academic pursuits, informed senior state basic education department officials.
At present, home-based education has been arranged for 10,181 such children spread across different districts of Uttar Pradesh who are unable to come to school due to severe and multiple disabilities.
Last year also the budget was released for this initiative but due to non-selection of agency, study material could not be distributed in most of the districts including Prayagraj. Children could get the benefit in selected districts only.
“Now all these children will be provided with learning material and stationery items at a cost of ₹3,500 per student. A total budget of ₹3.56 crore has been released by the state government for this,” said Shraddha Gobrele, district coordinator, inclusive education, Prayagraj.
A missive in this regard has been recently sent to all the districts by Vijay Kiran Anand, director general (school education) and state project director of Samagra Shiksha initiative.
As per the order, a copy of which is with HT, a four-member committee headed by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and having assistant finance and accounts officer, district coordinator of inclusive education and district coordinator (MIS) as members would oversee for the procurement of the learning aids and stationery items that are to be distributed to these children.
The items suggested for distribution include different wooden and plastic models, different kinds of peg boards, kitchen set, doctor set, different pictorial charts, counting frames, building blocks, sensory flash cards, sensory stimulation kit and light producing toys among others.
It is worth mentioning that identification of children with special needs (CWSN) from 0-14 age group is done every year through house hold survey in all 75 districts of the state. As per the list of the education department of 10,181 children being covered under the provided home-based education programme, all districts of the state have such children including 170 in Agra, 125 in Aligarh, 225 in Prayagraj, 335 in Azamgarh, 230 in Badaun, 285 in Deoria, 260 in Ghazipur, 250 in Gonda, 300 in Gorakhpur, 315 in Jaunpur, 265 in Lakhimpur Kheri, 150 in Varanasi, 120 in Mathura, 105 in Meerut, 120 in Kanpur Nagar, 96 in Kanpur Dehat and 150 in Lucknow.
