UP STF gun down 4 members of Mustafa Kagga gang, inspector critically injured

Four members of the Mustafa Kagga gang, including a wanted criminal identified as Arshad, were gunned down in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhinjhina police station limits of Shamli district, close to the Haryana border on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, senior STF officials said. Visuals from the site of the encounter. (HT Photo)

STF inspector Sunil Kumar (52), who was leading the team, suffered three bullet wounds in the stomach during the cross firing and was rushed to the Amritdhara hospital in Haryana’s Karnal, from where he was referred to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon.

Amitabh Yash, UP additional director general (law and order) said three criminals were identified as Saharanpur resident Arshad, who carried a reward of ₹1 lakh, Sonipat resident Manjeet Singh and Karnal resident Satish Kumar, while the identity of the fourth is being ascertained.

The encounter took place when an STF team from Meerut tried to intercept the criminals who were travelling in an SUV in Shamli and moving towards Haryana. The criminals opened indiscriminate firing at the STF team, following which the police opened retaliatory firing in which three criminals were killed inside the SUV while the fourth was gunned down a few metres from the vehicle when he tried to escape.

STF Inspector Sunil Kumar was also involved in the encounter of dreaded criminal Ambika Patel, alias Thokia, in the jungles of Chambal on the UP and Madhya Pradesh border on August 5, 2008.

Arshad was wanted in 17 cases of robbery, dacoity and murder in UP and Haryana between 2011 and 2024, and Meerut ADG DK Thakur had announced a reward for his arrest.