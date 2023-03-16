Home / Cities / Others / U.P. to start wheat purchase from April 1 at 2,125 per quintal

U.P. to start wheat purchase from April 1 at 2,125 per quintal

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2023 11:05 PM IST

During the meeting, chaired by agriculture production commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, it was also informed that the state produced 362 lakh metric tonnes (estimatedly) of wheat this season.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government will start purchasing wheat at the minimum support price of 2,125 per quintal from April 1, said officials in a review meeting of Rabi crops on Thursday. During the meeting, chaired by agriculture production commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, it was also informed that the state produced 362 lakh metric tonnes (estimatedly) of wheat this season.

20,000 farmers have already registered for selling their wheat produce to the government. (Representational photo)
According to a press note issued after the meeting, 20,000 farmers have already registered for selling their wheat produce to the government. More farmers can register themselves at -- fvs.up.gov.in. The payment to farmers will be made within 48 hours in their Aadhaar-linked bank account.

On the occasion, officials said that enough storage space is available to store the wheat. Directives were issued to make all arrangements -- including staff, weighing equipment, and sacks -- for the purchase of wheat, which would start arriving from March last week. Concerned officials were directed to ensure that every registered farmer is able to sell the produce at the purchase point.

