UP universities should train 100 scientists annually for ISRO: Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that universities in Uttar Pradesh should identify 100 students every year through a rigorous examination process who have a high level of scientific potential. She asked that these students be sent to Raj Bhavan, after which special training will be arranged for them at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other top space research centers, so they can eventually work as scientists in leading institutions like ISRO. UP Govenor Anandiben Patel addressing the convocation function of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University in Prayagraj. (HT )

The governor was addressing the 7th convocation ceremony of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU).

As the chancellor, she also urged state universities to design a well-thought-out curriculum for the training of these selected talented students.

She reminded the students that the degrees they were receiving are only certificates, and if they don’t contribute positively, these degrees will merely serve as wall decorations. Along with the degree, students should cultivate good values and perform good deeds, she emphasised.

Discussing the government of India’s budget, the governor said that ₹1.48 lakh crore has been allocated for higher education. She stressed the need for active efforts to elevate the university to an ‘A++’ grade.

She also encouraged students to contribute to making India a global leader again.

During the ceremony, the governor distributed 250 Anganwadi kits for the Fatehpur district, 100 provided by the university and 150 by the district administration.

In addition, gifts such as sweets, fruits, and books were given to primary school students. Books were also distributed to teachers of the adopted village schools on behalf of Raj Bhavan.

The governor honoured winners of competitions like speech, story writing, and painting, which were held in the villages adopted by the university, by awarding them prizes and certificates. National-level medal-winning athletes were also honoured by the governor. As part of the event, she planted a tree on the university campus and called for more tree plantation across the state.

During the convocation, two gold medals, including the Chancellor’s medal, were awarded to MA student Anjali Giri of the main university campus. Additionally, 49 undergraduate and postgraduate students received gold medals, 52 received silver, and 55 received bronze. Four students were awarded donor medals.

Notably, female students won 107 of the medals (71%), including the Chancellor’s Gold Medal. Of the 46 gold medals, 32 were awarded to girls; 34 of 50 silver medals were won by girls, and 37 of 54 bronze medals were secured by female students. Of the four donor medals, three were also won by girls.

A total of 1,15,827 degrees were awarded during the ceremony (70,331 for undergraduate and 45,496 for postgraduate and professional courses), all of which were uploaded to the Digilockers of the respective students.

The governor also inaugurated a media center, indoor-outdoor gym, and museum.

The chief guest, former ISRO chairman AS Kiran, highlighted India’s rapid progress in science, noting that when Chandrayaan reached the moon, the entire world was watching India. He emphasised that India’s strong determination, rooted in its cultural and religious traditions, will re-establish the nation as a global leader.

Special guest and UP’s higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay, remarked that digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) are playing an increasingly important role in education, and UP is becoming a hub of educational development.

Minister of state for higher education, Rajni Tiwari, noted that after obtaining a degree, students carry the expectations of their families and society. She encouraged students to face life’s challenges without fear and to pursue their goals with determination.

The convocation was also attended by PRSU vice-chancellor Akhilesh Kumar Singh, the district magistrate of Prayagraj, public representatives, executive council members, officers, faculty, students, anganwadi workers, and other dignitaries.