UP govt ready for even CBI probe in Mahant Giri’s death: Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Narendra Giri will be investigated and culprits will be given strictest of punishment as per the law. He said the state government was ready even for a CBI investigation, if needed.

“The wishes of the Akhara Parishad and the Panch Parmeshwars (heads) of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani (a monastic order of which Narendra Giri was also the secretary) would be honoured in this regard,” he said, while interacting with media persons in Prayagraj.

Earlier, Maurya reached the city from Lucknow and paid his last respects to the Mahant at the Baghambari Math ashram where his body has been kept for darshan.

Maurya had met the 62-year-old Mahant past Sunday. “I am unable to believe that he could have died by suicide. I am shocked, pained...I knew him since childhood...I sought his blessings on the morning of September 19. He seemed fine then…,” Maurya had said in his tweet in Hindi on Mahant’s death.