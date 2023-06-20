UPPCL chief inspects Utrethia power substation; asks officials to be transparent with consumers

LUCKNOW In the wake of a power operator being thrashed by locals infuriated over power cuts in Utrethia, the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), M Devraj, made a surprise visit to the Utrethia power substation on Tuesday. During his visit, the senior official gave ears to the problems being faced by the consumers and the power staff. The chairman also inspected the damaged transformer and burnt Aerial Bunch cable in Gandhi Nagar. (HT File)

The UPPCL chief also asked power staffers to explain why the feeders had to be shut down again and again and why was issue of overloaded transformers and lines not solved earlier. Devraj also directed power officials to be transparent with consumers. “Whatever work has to be done in the area should be completed without delay. If the supply is interrupted due to a major fault, consumers must be informed about the real situation. They should be told how much time it will take for the repair,” said Devraj.

Meanwhile, the officials of the substation informed the chairman that there is a sudden increase in load between 12 am and 4 am in some areas. In order to stop power theft, 1,500 FIRs have been lodged so far and ₹2.5 crore revenue has been recovered. The chairman also spoke to the senior superintendent of police over the phone and asked him to take immediate action on the FIRs lodged.

The chairman also inspected the damaged transformer and burnt Aerial Bunch cable in Gandhi Nagar. He directed that continuous combing should be done to prevent theft on feeders where overloading was reported between 12 to 4 am. “Transformers and lines should also be changed as per the requirement but the problem of distribution in the area must end. In each section, 10 transformers with maximum load should be identified and their capacity should be increased without any delay,” he further said.

Additionally, the chairman took detailed information regarding the arrangements for restoration of the supply system by rectifying the local fault in the least possible time period. He also asked about the arrangement of the trolley transformer and the necessary material required for the repair of faults. Boosting the morale of the officers and employees, he said that the work of power supply is always challenging but the department will always stand with its staff.

