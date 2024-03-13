UPPSC rushes to plug ‘leaks’, ensure safety of question papers

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) now proposes to relook its system to plug loopholes and introduce new mechanisms to check paper leaks in future. The UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT FIle Photo)

The UPPSC will now take several specific steps to ensure the safety of question papers after the cancellation of the police recruitment and RO ARO preliminary examination due to a paper leak.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Now, an official will be deployed for taking question papers to each centre under strict security.

UPPSC officials said that online monitoring will be done while question papers will be taken from the treasury office to examination centres and even until the bundles are opened.

Strict parameters will be followed in allotment of centres. Only government and aided schools will be made a centre for recruitment examinations. If there is a requirement for more centres, then only renowned private schools will be selected as centres. Moreover, some more security arrangements will be carried out to ensure the safety of question papers.

An internal committee constituted by the UPPSC is investigating the RO/ARO paper leak but is still to identify those responsible for the leak. The question papers were delivered to the treasury office and then handed over to the custody of the district administration.

The administration had allotted four centres to each official for delivering the question papers to centres one and half hours before the start of the examination.

However, the question papers got leaked before reaching the examination centres. Officials suspect that papers may have got leaked during transit.