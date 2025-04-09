Dairy push turns 5,209 rural women into ‘Lakhpati Didis’

The Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) is empowering 28,853 women in the state by connecting them with a milk producer company, helping them achieve financial self-reliance, according to a press communique from government on Tuesday. The statement adds that the success of Vinita, a resident of Prasiddhi village in Tarawa Gram Panchayat, Sonbhadra, stands as a testament to this initiative, the statement added. Through the Om Mahila Sahayata Samuh, she became a member of Kashi Milk and found a platform that valued her labour, stated the communique. (For representation only)

Vinita, a graduate, bore the financial responsibility of her 14-member family. Although she owned 10–12 cows and sold milk to private dairies, her hard work yielded minimal returns. “We never received a fair price or timely payment,” she recalls. “Despite working tirelessly, meeting even basic household needs was a struggle, and educating my children seemed like a far-off dream.”

However, everything changed when she learned about Kashi Milk Producer Company. Its fair pricing policies and commitment to supporting dairy farmers gave her a new hope. Through the Om Mahila Sahayata Samuh, she became a member of Kashi Milk and found a platform that valued her labour, stated the communique.

With their support, Vinita received training, resources, and a fair and consistent income. In just two years, her earnings surpassed ₹1 lakh. Today, she owns over 40 cows and manages them with the help of her family. Her journey from a struggling dairy farmer to becoming one of the first five ‘Lakhpati Didis’ of Kashi Milk Producer Company is truly inspiring. “The State Rural Livelihood Mission of the Uttar Pradesh government, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath changed my life,” Vinita says proudly. “Kashi Milk gave me confidence through timely payments and consistent support. Now, I’m able to educate my children and give my family a better life.”

Vinita’s success story is a powerful example of how targeted interventions, when combined with determination, can empower women and uplift entire communities. Today, she stands as a role model for rural women, demonstrating that with the right support, even the most daunting challenges can be conquered.

Operating in districts like Ballia, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, and Sant Ravidas Nagar, the company has created a vast network empowering women across 700 villages. Today, 30,497 women are associated with Kashi Milk, collectively contributing to the daily collection of 1.03 lakh litres of milk. Remarkably, 5,209 of these women have now crossed the milestone of earning over ₹1 lakh annually, added the press communique. Statewide, under UPSRLM, 7.29 lakh litres of milk are being collected daily from 3,926 villages, making 28,853 women financially self-reliant, claimed the press statement, adding that milk producer companies like Balini, Samarthya, Gorakhnath Kripa, and Srijani have together generated a turnover of over ₹1,250 crore, significantly boosting the rural economy.

Mission director Deepa Ranjan highlighted that this initiative is not only enhancing women’s financial strength but also promoting self-employment at the grassroots.