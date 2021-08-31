Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uptick in dengue outbreak in Delhi, 97 cases reported so far
others

Uptick in dengue outbreak in Delhi, 97 cases reported so far

The city reported 78 cases during the same period last year, when Delhi was also witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases
By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Municipal officers have been reporting uncontrolled breeding of mosquitoes in several areas with short and intense spells of rain causing heavy waterlogging across the city. (Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

New Delhi: Delhi has reported an uptick in cases of dengue with 97 cases being registered by the municipal corporations so far. Of these, 45 cases were recorded in August, officials said.

The city reported 78 cases during the same period last year, when Delhi was also witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. There were 92 cases reported in the same period in 2019. No deaths due to the infection have been reported so far.

Municipal officers have been reporting uncontrolled breeding of mosquitoes in several areas with short and intense spells of rain causing heavy waterlogging across the city.

“We have reported a lot of mosquito breeding across the city. The uncontrolled breeding means we need to do fogging along with antillarvals to prevent the adult mosquitoes from spreading the infection,” said a senior official from the east Delhi municipal corporation.

He said the problem could be compounded if there is a surge in Covid-19 cases again. “All our manpower gets deputed on various Covid-19 related activities. If there is a surge again, we will not be able to carry out breeding control activities,” the official said.

City doctors have confirmed receiving dengue patients. “We are now seeing a few cases of dengue; with good rains now it might go up. Last year, we did not see many dengue cases but that could also be because people weren’t going to hospitals and getting tested. In most cases, dengue can be managed at home,” said Dr Surajit Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo hospital.

He said, people must not ignore fever. “We still do not know whether the fever is because of Covid-19, dengue, or influenza. If the fever doesn’t resolve in two or three days or the symptoms aggravate, people must consult their doctors,” said Dr Chatterjee.

Dr Rommel Tickoo, director of internal medicine at Max hospital, Saket, said, “We are now seeing sporadic cases of dengue. Even with the rains, hopefully there wouldn’t be a surge. We are already at the end of August, dengue usually peaks in September and starts going down in October. Even if we start seeing cases in the next two weeks, there wouldn’t be too many cases.”

Dengue is a viral illness that is transmitted by the aedes aegypti mosquitoes that breed in clean water and bite during the day. It can cause fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, red rashes due to internal bleeding, and even circulatory shock and death in severe cases.

