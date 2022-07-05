Uttar Pradesh: 6 injured as miscreants hurl crude bombs, open fire in Prayagraj
At least six people were injured when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened fire on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students’ Union Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi and his aides near Bade Hanuman Temple at Bandhwa late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.
One of the assailants was nabbed by locals and handed over to Daraganj police.
However, those injured sustained minor injuries and are out of danger.
Also Read: Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal’s Birbhum
On the complaint of Dwivedi, an FIR was lodged on Tuesday against four named and six unnamed miscreants under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to commit murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 286 (dealing with any explosive substance) at Daraganj police station, police said.
In his complaint, Dwivedi named Vishal Singh, Ashutosh Thakur, Kartik Shukla, Shashwat Trivedi and six of their unidentified accomplices while alleging that the motive of the assailants was to kill him.
“The assailants include some students and minors. One of them has been detained and is being questioned. Primary investigation suggests that the incident took place over some enmity between two groups of youths. Further probe into the incident is in progress,” SP city Dinesh Kumar Singh said.
According to reports, a resident of Daraganj area, Ritik Mishra, a “Panda” (priest), is a member of Ramghat Aarti Samiti.
On Monday, Ritik and his friend Sarthak Shukla went for ‘darshan’ at Bade Hanuman Temple on Ritik’s birthday. The duo came out of the temple where they met Dwivedi. They were sitting around 50 metres away from the temple when some miscreants on five motorcycles reached there.
Before Ritik and Nirbhay could understand their motive, the motorcycle borne miscreants hurled crude bombs on them and opened fire with country made pistols. Sarthak Shukla, Ritik Mishra, Ishan besides Om Prakash, Manilal and Lalle, who beg near the temple, received minor injuries in the incident.
Panic prevailed following the incident and locals rushed to the scene. One of the assailants was cornered and nabbed by locals. SP city Dinesh Kumar Singh said some youths were celebrating the birthday of their friend when another group of youths hurled crude bombs on them.
