Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs, news agency ANI reported.
The recovery of crude bombs comes at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation is at Bogtui village to probe the violence in which eight people including two children were charred to death.
Following the Birbhum violence, the West Bengal police has been carrying out raids to recover arms and ammunition from across the state. Eight live bombs, three firearms were recovered from Jagaddal, Bijpur, and Bhatpara areas in a drive conducted to seize arms and ammunition
As per latest reports, the CBI team is currently present at the spot of arson. The team collected the samples of charred debris. The central probe team was handed over the case by the Calcutta High Court on Friday. The Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) had also collected samples at the violence-hit village in Rampurhat town.
"We will talk to a woman and three others, who were injured in the violence and are now undergoing treatment in a hospital, to get their version. We will also interact with local people in Bogtui village. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory personnel will continue their examinations," a CBI official told news agency PTI.
On Saturday, a police officer who was the first responder of the fire incident said in the FIR that the firefighters had to wait for ten hours to enter the burnt houses because of intense heat. The officer also claimed that the houses might have been ransacked besides being set on fire, news agency PTI had reported.
The Birbhum violence has triggered a massive political showdown between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party. The saffron party has equated the Birbhum site to Nazi concentration camps, demanding the imposition of President's Rule in the state.
