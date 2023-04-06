Active cases breach 700-mark in U.P. with 163 new infections in a day

LUCKNOW An erringly familiar trend is emerging in Uttar Pradesh as 163 new Covid cases surfaced from across the state within 24 hours. This is the highest one-day spike in cases recorded this year. With this, the count of active Covid infections breached the 700-mark in the state. The infected include a state minister and one of his family members as well. (HT Photo)

Not just the state, Lucknow too recorded its highest one-day spike in cases on Wednesday. As many 24 new infections were reported from across the state capital. The infected include a state minister and one of his family members as well.

According to the latest health department data, U.P. has 718 active Covid cases while Lucknow has 86. In Lucknow, Covid cases were reported from Alambagh, Aliganj, Chinhat, NK Road, Indira Nagar, Qaiserbagh, and Chowk. Besides Lucknow, Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Lalitpur also have a high count of active cases.

Meanwhile, the state also recorded 85 recoveries, including eight in Lucknow, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow. “Almost all Covid patients are recuperating in home isolation and are asymptomatic. Such patients need to stay in isolated but ventilated rooms and ensure they do not share any items, including utensils, with other family members until they recover. This is necessary to check the spread of infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Since the outbreak in March 2020, U.P. has reported 21,29,559 Covid cases. Among them, 21,05,191 patients recovered. The state’s recovery rate stands at 98.9%. The state has also recorded 23,650 Covid-related deaths in the last three years.