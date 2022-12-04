Uttarakhand: Woman raped, thrown into bushes near Roorkee bypass

A woman was allegedly raped and thrown in the bushes in critical condition in the rural segment of Bahadrabad near Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, police said.

According to the police, the woman, 20, was specially abled.

Superintendent of police Haridwar Swatantra Kumar said the woman was strolling near the Bahadrabad bypass on Friday evening when three bike-borne youths dragged her to nearby bushes and raped her.

The accused left the woman there and fled, he said.

According to the police, a case was registered at the Bahadrabad police station after a complaint from the parents of the woman.

“Police have lodged a gang rape case against three accused at Bahadrabad police station and teams are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said SP Kumar.

The victim’s medical examination was also conducted and prima facie investigating police officials hinted that three youths hail from Roorkee and work as marble stone polishing helpers.

