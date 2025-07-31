Vacancy details sought for upcoming teachers’ recruitment drive in UP govt aided secondary schools

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to launch a major recruitment drive for teachers across 4,512 government-aided secondary schools in 75 districts. Students at a government-aided school in Prayagraj. (HT file photo)

As part of the initiative, director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev has instructed all District Inspectors of Schools (DIOSs) to submit detailed reports on teaching vacancies projected through March 31, 2026, according to officials from the state secondary education department.

In his directive, the director referred to the previous teacher recruitment advertisement issued in 2022 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), which was based on requisitions submitted online to the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board. A fresh requisition is now being prepared to initiate the next round of hiring, said PN Singh, DIOS Prayagraj.

All vacancies—excluding those already included in the 2022 advertisement—that are to be filled through direct recruitment, including projected vacancies up to March 31, 2026, must be reported. The data should be submitted institution-wise, subject-wise, and reservation-wise to the Directorate of Education, Prayagraj, in both hard and soft copy formats by 6 pm on August 5, the official order dated July 29 states. A copy of the directive is with HT.

Additionally, two hard copies of the vacancy report must be sent via courier to the Directorate without fail.

The directive clearly states that any vacancies currently under judicial review or involved in legal disputes should not be included in the report for direct recruitment.

The director underscored the urgency of the matter, emphasizing that it is of the highest priority at the government level. Any delay in compliance will be considered unacceptable.