Vaccination centres to be set up at Chhota Imambada, two Lucknow stadiums

Mega vaccination centres will be set up at the iconic Chhota Imambada, KD Singh Babu Stadium and the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The initiative is part of the district administration’s vaccination drive aimed at breaking the Covid 19 infection chain.

The move comes as the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch an aggressive strategy to expand Covid vaccination coverage from June.

As part of the strategy, the state health and family welfare department has decided to launch workplace Covid vaccination centres (WCVC), guardian special booths and drive through vaccination facilities.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash, along with health department officials, on Friday carried out an inspection and reviewed the preparations for the mega camps.

“We are setting up three mega Covid 19 vaccination centres— Chhota Imambada, KD Singh Babu Stadium and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium — to cater to the people residing within the city limits,” said Prakash.

The district administration is yet to announce the dates when the camps would become operational.

Prakash said the administration had also made arrangements for buses that would ferry women, senior citizens and specially abled people free of cost to and from the camps.

The mega camps, he said, would have all kinds of amenities, including drinking water facility and seating arrangements.

The DM also said that the city vaccination drive would be followed by another vaccination drive of similar nature where mega vaccination centres would be established in the days to come.

Prior to this, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad had suggested the transformation of the Imambadas into Covid-19 hospitals. The senior cleric had said that in Islam nothing was bigger than saving life and hence he felt that the transformation should take place in the national interest.

He had also said that Imambadas could easily accommodate around 1,000 beds. His idea, however, failed to find favour with historians, who had said that there were non-heritage structures other than the more than 200-year-old Bada Imambada and other imambadas that could be used for the purpose.