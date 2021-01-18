IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Vaccine here, but don’t let guard down: Mumbai civic body
The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar wears a deserted look on Sunday after the process was suspended till Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar wears a deserted look on Sunday after the process was suspended till Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Vaccine here, but don’t let guard down: Mumbai civic body

Immediate dip in daily case count unlikely, will take 3-4 months to see vaccine’s impact, say civic officials
READ FULL STORY
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:23 PM IST

Though the vaccination programme against Covid-19 commenced in the city on Saturday, the civic body has maintained that the daily caseload might not decline immediately in the city.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it will take three-four months to understand the effect of vaccination on the daily caseload. However, citizens must follow Covid-related precautions for the next six months at least, officials have said.

On Saturday, BMC started vaccinating the city’s healthcare workers. In Phase-2 of the vaccination drive, frontline workers will be immunised. BMC expects that the chances of potential silent spreaders among these two categories will go down, once the first two phases end. However, vaccinating these two groups will be a long process, and the virus will come under further control only after more population gets immunised.

“It will be very premature to draw a relation between the declining cases and the start of the vaccination process. On Saturday, we gave the first dose and the second one will be given 28 days later. It will take 14 more days after the second dose to develop antibodies. Hence, vaccination is a very long process. For three-four months, there will be no downward trend that can be attributed to the vaccination drive. For the next few months, wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing are the best practices to fight Covid-19,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

On Saturday, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had told reporters that citizens should not lower their guard despite the start of immunisation. “Citizens will be required to wear masks for at least another six months and follow hygiene and social distancing,” he said.

BMC plans to vaccinate 130,000 healthcare workers in Phase-1 of the vaccination programme. “After three months, we will be in a situation where at least 1.30 lakh would have been vaccinated. But this number is very small to conclude that the daily caseload will come down. The more we vaccinate, the more we will control the spread of the virus,” said a BMC official.

In the second phase, frontline workers such as police personnel, civic officials etc will be immunised. The third phase will target citizens aged above 50 as well as those suffering from comorbidities.

“Currently, Mumbai has the capacity to store 10 million vaccines, and we can vaccinate 15,000 people every day at our current capacity. But this number can go up to 100,000, if private institutions are involved in the vaccination,” said Chahal.

On Saturday, 1,926 health workers were vaccinated till 5pm, said BMC.

A total of 200 staffers, including 80 vaccinators, conducted the process and no untoward incident or adverse medical reaction was reported among the vaccine beneficiaries.

Officials were forced to suspend the vaccination drive due to glitches in the CoWIN app. “The drive is halted till Monday as the Centre is trying to fix the glitches in the CoWIN app used for the registration of vaccine beneficiaries. Once the glitches are resolved, we’ll be intimated about resuming the process by the state,” the official said.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the city reported 531 cases, taking the tally to 302,757. The toll surged to 11,244 after seven new fatalities were reported. The fatality rate is 3.85%.

The recovery rate stands at 93.7% after 283,845 patients have been discharged after Covid-19 treatment. There are 6,779 active cases in Mumbai.

Dharavi, one of the former hot spots that has shown signs of drastic improvement, recorded only 10 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 3,890 total cases, of which 3,559 patients have been discharged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

2 cases of adverse reaction to vaccine reported in Pune dist

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported two “serious” cases of adverse effects following the Covid-19 immunisation (AEFI), in which two female auxiliary nurses/midwives required hospital admission
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist reports 303 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
PUNE The district reported 303 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Monday, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district’s positivity rate rises to 7.4%

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
PUNE The positivity rate of Pune district has increased to 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SII to dispatch Covishield to multiple countries by month-end

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:44 PM IST
PUNE The city-based Serum Institute of India (SII), largest vaccine manufacturer, has provided 11 million Covishield doses to the central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vaccination drive to resume in Punr from today

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:44 PM IST
PUNE After a gap of two days, the Covid-19 inoculation drive will resume in the city and the rest of the district on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

205 healthcare workers get Covid vaccine jab at NDA Khadakwasla

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
PUNE At least 205 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated at the National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

State’s three-tier sports plan for athletes aims to negate months lost to pandemic

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:51 PM IST
PUNE After a pandemic-impacted year – the Maharashtra state sports department is ready to change gears as far as sporting activities go
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

IMD to use three models to better weather forecasts

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Pune: For more accurate weather forecasts in 2021, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will be using data from three weather prediction models
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar wears a deserted look on Sunday after the process was suspended till Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar wears a deserted look on Sunday after the process was suspended till Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Vaccine here, but don’t let guard down: Mumbai civic body

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Immediate dip in daily case count unlikely, will take 3-4 months to see vaccine’s impact, say civic officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose
4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose
others

4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Two police personnel among six injured in firing; accused, who faced about 50 criminal cases, had committed six robberies in past 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When a person makes his/her Will, s/he is declaring how assets and properties are disbursed, and to whom, after his/her death. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
When a person makes his/her Will, s/he is declaring how assets and properties are disbursed, and to whom, after his/her death. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
others

Five steps to creating and registering a Last Will & Testament

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:02 PM IST
When a person makes his/her Will, s/he is declaring how assets and properties are disbursed, and to whom, after his/her death. The Will is a legal document. It can be handwritten, or typed, on any document and not just stamp paper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 35-year-old woman and her sons, aged 12 and five, were found dead after the door to their room was forced open at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Monday morning. (Representational image)
The 35-year-old woman and her sons, aged 12 and five, were found dead after the door to their room was forced open at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Monday morning. (Representational image)
others

Mother, sons suffocated to death as they sleep with angithi in room

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Three members of a family, including two children, died of suffocation as they slept with a coal-brazier (angithi) to keep themselves warm in a room at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Sunday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police take action against persons not wearing a mask at Mukundnagar in Pune in September, 2020. (HT)
Police take action against persons not wearing a mask at Mukundnagar in Pune in September, 2020. (HT)
others

Monday Musings: Should the police act or not? When the law is made to order

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:40 PM IST
In Pune, as many as 28,000 people have violated rules such as not wearing masks, stepping out of home during curfew orders, and keeping shops open beyond deadlines. The police action has caused an uproar, says Yogesh Joshi
READ FULL STORY
Close
The beating the retreat ceremony, a coordinated drill of the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers, was held on Independence Day last year without any spectators. (PTI file photo)
The beating the retreat ceremony, a coordinated drill of the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers, was held on Independence Day last year without any spectators. (PTI file photo)
others

No spectators at Attari border on Republic Day amid Covid pandemic

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:26 PM IST
BSF officials say decision on conducting coordinated parade with Pakistan at joint check post will be taken soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Archive)
The boy's father, a labourer, is absconding. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Archive)
others

Hyderabad man sets 10-year-old son ablaze for not studying

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The boy suffered 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment in a government hospital
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP