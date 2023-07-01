Home / Cities / Others / First NER Vande Bharat Exp reaches Gorakhpur

First NER Vande Bharat Exp reaches Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jul 01, 2023 07:28 PM IST

The first Vande Bharat Express is set to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on July 7 from Gorakhpur. The train will run between Gorakhpur and Prayagraj via Ayodhya and Lucknow. Additionally, special trains will be running for Kanwariyas from Gorakhpur to Devghar, and from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi.

The rake of the first Vande Bharat Express allotted to North Eastern Railway reached Gorakhpur and is likely to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on July 7. The rake reached here on Saturday evening.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to a proposal of the NER, the train would run between Gorakhpur and Prayagraj via Ayodhya and Lucknow. Railway officials have drafted a timetable of the route and halts of the trains that are likely to be approved by the Railway Board in two days.

Railway authorities have expedited their arrangements for the historic moment in NE Railway history as Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister to reach the Gorakhpur Railway station to flag off the train.

Aditya Kumar, divisional railway manager, Lucknow Zone, inspected the venue of the event on Friday evening and held a meeting with Railway officials and discussed each point. Officials said that the programme will be organised at platform number 1.

Chandra Veer Raman, general manager, NE Railway, is likely to carry out the track inspection from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya by Monday.

Special trains for Kanwariyas

In order to cater to the needs of passengers, the NER administration has decided to run Kanwariya special trains from Gorakhpur to Devghar. The special trains will run from July 2 to September 1 in view of the month of Sawan.

Pankaj Kumar, chief public relations officer, NER, confirmed that 13-coach train, 05028 Gorakhpur to Devghar Special, with general and 2nd class coaches, will leave from Gorakhpur at 8 pm from July 2.

In addition, the railways has decided to run special trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi from July 5. A train from Gorakhpur to Dehar Bali will also be pressed into service.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out