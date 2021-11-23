Varanasi becoming development model for the country: Minister

Tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari said on Tuesday that Kashi, where development was being carried out while maintaining the ancient city’s antiquity, was becoming a model for the country.

The minister said this while inaugurating development works worth ₹2 crore including those at Jwarhareshwar Mahadev in Jaitpura and at Bageshwari Mata Temple in Varanasi.

At Jwarhareshwar Mahadev temple development works worth 34 lakh would be carried and works worth ₹9 lakh would be done at Bageshwari Mata temple.

The minister said interlocking pathways, a hall, and a toilet block have been built for the devotees at these temples and these facilities will be very useful for the devotees who come there.

Tiwari said ongoing development was changing the picture of Kashi. “The people living here as well as those who visit here from different areas have started getting benefits of these development works,” he said while asking officials to ensure timely completion of projects.

“The officers should conduct inspection. Any kind of negligence or laxity found during onsite inspection would not to be tolerated,” he said.