Varanasi Congress unit demands security for Rai

A delegation of the Varanasi unit of the Congress party, led by Raghavendra Choubey, met commissioner of police, Ashok Mutha Jain and demanded that security of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai be increased. UPCC president Ajai Rai (HT File Photo)

Chaubey said, “We met the commissioner and requested him to strengthen the security of the UPCC president. Rai has been MLA five times.”

Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was recently convicted in the Awadhesh Rai murder case following the testimony of Ajai Rai. Awadhesh was Ajai Rai’s elder brother.

Chaube said that the commissioner listened to him and responded to him positively.