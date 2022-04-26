Varanasi: Court wants Maa Shringar Gauri sthal inspection report on May 10
The court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, on Tuesday ordered the advocate commissioner to inspect the Maa Shringar Gauri sthal, in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex area, after May 3 and submit a report about it on the next date of hearing on May 10.
The court passed the order while hearing the case pertaining to permission for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri (the deity) in the complex.
One Rakhi Singh and others, in August 2021, had filed the petition seeking permission for worship of Maa Sringar Gauri daily. The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anzuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.
The petitioners’ advocate Madan Mohan Yadav said the court ordered advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar to inspect the Maa Shringar Gauri sthal and submit a report.
The petitioners’ advocate and his assistant, and advocates of the two parties in the case would remain present during the inspection, Yadav said.
Judge Diwakar had on April 8 appointed the advocate commissioner on the petition seeking permission for daily worship of the deity, said Yadav.
He said the court had the advocate commissioner to inspect the area in the presence of all the parties. The court also ordered videography of the inspection. Police force should be made available during the inspection, if required, the court had said.
NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, will meet victim’s family tomorrow
The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta. Police said they went to her parents' house in Dausa on Sunday morning.
Pandemic tested creativity, was an opportunity to learn, says Kakani
Mumbai After two and a half years of handling the municipal corporation's public health department through the pandemic, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani will retire on Friday. Q) Are we prepared infrastructure-wise and procedure-wise to handle the next pandemic? A) Yes and No. In that case, jumbo hospitals won't work. Q) What did the crisis teach you about managing the city? A) The pandemic has been an opportunity to prepare and learn.
Aaditya Thackeray discusses NCMC-Railways integration with Ashwini Vaishnaw
Mumbai: Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi on Tuesday and urged him to integrate Mumbai suburban railway with the National Common Mobility Card launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Thackeray is on a two-day visit to the national capital where he is also slated to participate in conferences related to the environment and climate change.
Mumbaiites forced to take overcrowded trains, can’t be cited to deny accident claims: HC
Mumbai: Boarding overcrowded trains is a calculated risk that Mumbai residents are compelled to take to reach their destination on time and it cannot be cited to refuse accident claims to suburban commuters, the Bombay high court has held, allowing an 80-year-old city resident's claim for compensation. A copy of the order was made available on Tuesday. A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on April 5 reversed the verdict.
Elgar Parishad case: HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s plea for house arrest
Human an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, rights activist Gautam Navlakha, had moved the petition through advocates Yug Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy claiming relief on the grounds of his advanced age and the fact that he had a lump in his chest. Navlakha asserted that he met the criteria. Additional solicitor general Anil Singh had submitted that Navlakha was indirectly trying for bail under the garb of house arrest.
