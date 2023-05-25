Ports to be expanded to facilitate cargo transportation through waterways

letters@htlive.com

On November 12, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the multi-modal terminal on the Ganga to the nation. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

VARANASI Multi-modal terminal/port in the district will be expanded to promote the transportation of goods by cargo ships through waterways.

Starting the process for land acquisition, the district administration has prepared a social impact assessment report and social impact management plan. The administration has also put the report and the plan on its website for perusal. The land owners, whose land is proposed to be acquired, may have a look at it and submit their suggestions and objections to the report, if any, by June 2.

District magistrate S Rajalingam said that the administration is proposed to acquire 6.0265 hectares of land for the multi-modal terminal/port expansion in Ralhupur village under Sadar tehsil in Ramnagar.

According to the “Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2013 and Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (U.P.) Rules-2016”, a social impact assessment report and a social impact management plan have been prepared. This report is available for perusal in the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, and on the website of Varanasi district, said the DM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that SDM Sadar has been nominated for public hearing on the social impact assessment report and a social impact management plan under Section-5 of the said Act and Chapter-2 Social Impact Assessment Rule-7(3). The hearing of the village and pargana Ralhupur/Ramnagar will be conducted by SDM Sadar in his office auditorium on June 2 from 11 am.

On November 12, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the multi-modal terminal on the Ganga to the nation and received the first container cargo. Since its inauguration, cargo ships came to the MMT/Port through waterways and headed back over two dozen times. It transported goods from U.P. to Kolkata via waterways.