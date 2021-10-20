Varanasi: Multiple political meetings, rallies in next 10 days to woo east UP voters

VARANASI With an eye on upcoming state assembly elections and reaching out to voters, several political parties would be organising multiple political meetings, including rally, yatra and mahapanchayat, in next 10 days across the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a yatra in Varanasi on October 21 while the ruling BJP’s rally is scheduled for October 25, besides Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will hold a mahapanchayat in Mau on October 27.

State unit AAP spokesperson Mukesh Singh said that on October 21, the party would take out a yatra in Varanasi, and senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjai Singh would lead the same. A large number of AAP workers would participate in the yatra, he said.

According to Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi, on October 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and around 2 lakh people would attend the rally, for which BJP workers are making all preparations.

Meanwhile, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will hold OBC and Dalit Mahapanchayat in Mau on October 27. SBSP state unit vice president Shashipratap Singh claimed that over one lakh people would participate in the mahapanchayat. He said that all the allies of SBSP-led Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha would also attend the mega event.

Singh said that SBSP chief Ompraksh Rajbhar would make a prominent announcement regarding the upcoming assembly elections.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party is also doing meetings in various districts and has already asked its workers to focus on strengthening booths. Congress Party has already held a mega rally in Varanasi on October 10.

Political analyst Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra said, “With each passing day, political temperature in the entire state will shoot up as political parties have started organising rallies to show their strength.”

“Like the state assembly election 2017, eastern UP will remain in focus in the upcoming assembly polls too, and Varanasi will be its focal point. With political meetings and rallies being held here, Varanasi has become a political hub which is getting vibrant day-by-day,” he added.