Varanasi’s Rudraksh convention centre gets GRIHA award

The Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi was awarded the GRIHA Award for Green Building Development at the GRIHA Regional Conclave-2024 held in Lucknow on Thursday. Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi (Sourced)

The award was presented by Amrit Abhijat, principal secretary, Urban Development Department, and Sanjay Seth, CEO of the GRIHA Council. Dr D Vasudevan, chief general manager, Varanasi Smart City received the award.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Green Building Rating is granted to new constructions based on nationally recognized criteria established by the ‘Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment’ (GRIHA) under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. Its objectives include reducing carbon footprint, minimizing energy and water consumption during construction, adopting renewable energy systems, and cutting operational costs by 30-40%. This nationwide initiative promotes innovative approaches to developing environmental-friendly buildings.

The Rudraksh International Cooperation and Conference Centre, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15, 2021, features a 1200-seat auditorium, meeting halls, recreational areas, and other modern amenities.

The Centre was constructed with JICA aid, with Japanese consultants and contractors involved in the project.

Varanasi Smart City is the nodal agency for the operation and management of the Rudraksh.