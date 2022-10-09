Vashi girl Prakashika to lead Mumbai at India Senior Women T20 tourney

Nerul Her father played cricket at college; her aunt was a national cricketer. And 24-year-old Prakashika Naik aspires to don the India colours. But step at a time.

Currently, the girl from Navi Mumbai is focused on leading Mumbai to title at the India Senior Women T20 championship scheduled to be held at Vishakhapatnam from October 11.

Prakashika, fondly called Pakksu by her teammates, is the first women captain from the satellite city to lead the Mumbai team. Last year, India player Jemima Rodrigues led the team, whereas Prakashika was her deputy.

“This year I have been selected to lead the team and it is matter of immense responsibility. I believe the camaraderie that I share with the team and ability to handle the pressure on the field seems to have got me job,” the leg-spinner said.

The journey that began playing gully cricket with local kids from the age of 10 years went on till she got included in the national team. Prakashika now aspires to play for the country.

Her foray into the sport is awe-inspiring. “Seeing my interest for the game, a friend had suggested that I get myself enrolled in my school’s girls cricket team. Back then I was training at summer camps and most importantly it was free of cost,” said Prakashika.

For two years she participated in the school-organised summer camp while studying in class 6 and 7.

Then there are turns and twists in everyone’s life story and Prakashika was no different. Turn of events hit the Naik household. “In 2002, the company that my dad worked for shut its operations. The onus of running the household fell on my mother’s shoulders. But regardless of financial shortcomings, my parents encouraged me to keep playing. I was never told about the hardships my parents encountered in purchasing expensive kits required to play the game professionally,” the Vashi cricketer said.

It was not just financial hurdles that the cricketer and family endured, societal barbs were another factor. Her parents were often questioned for supporting their daughter to play cricket. “My choice of sport was often ridiculed and there were times when my parents were questioned. My parents acted as a shield and asked me to continue playing. Today, those very individuals seek my guidance,” recalled Prakashika.

As nurse in a Mumbai municipal hospital, her mother worked out the financial aspect of her career. Prakashika’s father, a college-level cricketer, provided her the moral support. The young player recounts the help extended by former coaches and even relatives. “My aunty, Sulakshana Naik, a national-level cricketer often provided me with accessories required to play the game and even introduced me to popular cricketers. I was primarily motivated to take up cricket as a career when my first coach (Vikas Satam) sent me for Under-16 trials held in Mumbai. Seeing the pitch, and the manner in which the players were playing, made me realize that I need to work hard to get selected into the team,” she said.

Through sheer hard work and perseverance, Prakshika got selected for the Under-16 camp, while she was studying in Class 8. She participated in camps and even played inter-school and Inter-camp tournaments.

“My performance in these tournaments earned me a place in the Under-19 team as well,” Prakashika said.