Vax drive for 45+ sees good response in Chandigarh tricity

The vaccination drive for everyone aged above 45 years began on an encouraging note with 4,118 such beneficiaries getting the shot in the tricity on Thursday.

While 1,867 people in the age group of 45 to 59 got jabbed in Chandigarh, the numbers stood at 1,508 and 743 in the neighbouring districts of Panchkula and Mohali, respectively, as the Centre extended the drive to all, irrespective of comorbidities.

In Chandigarh, for the first time the number of daily inoculations went above 3,000, pushing the total number of doses administered to 81,158.

As many as 3,499 people were inoculated, including 791 senior citizens. However, it was just 50% of the total capacity of 7,000 people per day.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director of school education, was among the first to receive the jab at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. “Our department has over 10,000 teachers and I hope all the eligible ones will come forward for vaccination,” he said.

Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party president Arun Sood, senior leader Sanjay Tandon and mayor Ravikant Sharma also received the jab. Despite a public holiday, the Chandigarh administration has decided to operationalise both government and private vaccination centres on Friday.

In Mohali, the 45-59 age group saw a threefold rise from an average of 250 people (with comorbidities) getting vaccinated on an average daily. The total has reached 4,868, of whom 17 have even received the second shot.

Among senior citizens, 810 were vaccinated for the first time while 81 got the jab for the second time, taking the total to 22,390 and 141, respectively. As many as 19,068 health and frontline workers have also been vaccinated so far.

In Panchkula, of 3,033 people vaccinated on Thursday, 1,508 were in the age group of 45-59 years. “Among them, 32 got the second dose,” said Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer.

Meanwhile, 917 senior citizens, 136 healthcare workers and 472 frontline workers also got vaccinated at 35 centres. To date, 67,591 people have been vaccinated in the district.

Sharing her experience, Paramjit Kaur, 53, chief manager with Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, said: “Around 25 employees of our department got vaccinated. I am feeling fine after getting the shot.”

Ramesh Singh, a 45-year-old man from Sector 2, Panchkula, said: “I had been waiting for the vaccine for long. I feel safer now.”

825 test positive in tricity, highest since September

The tricity recorded 825 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest since the first wave in September last year.

The number of cases had reached 820 on March 27, after which they dropped till 613 on March 31. During the first wave, the peak was recorded on September 13 with 865 people testing positive.

On Thursday (April 1), 409 people tested positive in Mohali, followed by 257 in Chandigarh and 159 in Panchkula.

Mohali also reported three deaths, taking the toll to 436. The total number of cases has reached 27,102 of which 3,297 are active.

Among the fresh cases, 275 surfaced in Mohali city, followed by 42 in Kharar, 34 in Dera Bassi and 33 in Dhakoli.

With 293 patients being discharged, the number of those cured reached 23,369.

In Chandigarh the death toll reached 380 with one patient succumbing to the virus. Of 27,256 tested positive so far, 23,925 have recovered and 2,951 are still undergoing treatment.

Panchkula’s total count has reached 13,188, of which 1,034 cases are active, 12,000 patients have been cured and 154 have died.