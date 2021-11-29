Vegetable prices in Lucknow soar due to high fuel rates, hoarding

Lucknow Prices of vegetables are on an upswing in the retail markets across Lucknow, burning a hole in the people’s pocket. It is not just tomato, prices of other veggies have also doubled this month.

“The rates of vegetables have almost doubled during the last one month and there is no possibility of getting reduced. We expect the government to slash the fuel prices and ensure action against those indulging in hoarding of potatoes, garlic, onions etc.,” said Meera Yadav, a housewife and resident of Alambagh.

According to Tinku Sonkar, one of the leading stockiests at Naveen Galla Mandi, the price of tomato has gone up from ₹35 to ₹80 per kg in the city while the price of onion has also increased to ₹40 from ₹25 previously. He added, “Potatoe is being sold at ₹30 per kg which was selling at ₹20 per kg a month back. Capsicum is being sold at ₹130 per kg in the city, which was only ₹65 per kg a month ago.”

“It seems prices of potatoes and onions are likely to hold on till January because of higher demand due to the marriage season, followed by festivals including Christmas and New Year. The demand is more than supply and moreover, weather will be changing. There will be fog and smog so the transportation of edible items will be hit,” Sonkar added.

“Other reasons behind price rise are increase in rates of fuel and hoarding by the big suppliers,” said Sanjay Gupta, president of Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal.

“The increased transportation costs due to high fuel prices have pushed the prices of vegetables up in the city. That’s why the prices of vegetables transported from other cities have almost doubled this month,” he added.