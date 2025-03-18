Vibhuti Khand clash: OBA announces work boycott today, seeks action against cops

The Oudh Bar Association (OBA) on Monday announced that all lawyers will abstain from judicial work on Tuesday. The fake FIR registered against the advocates should be immediately cancelled,” said the association in its resolution dated March 17. (For representation only)

Along with this move, the association has demanded action against policemen in a case of assault on lawyers by policemen in Vibhuti Khand. It has also sought cancellation of the FIR against lawyers by policemen.

In its resolution, the association also demanded implementation of the Advocate Protection Act.

These decisions were taken during an emergency meeting of the executive body of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday afternoon.

Association president RD Shahi chaired the meeting and general secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi conducted it.

Over 150 lawyers were accused of creating a ruckus in multiple FIRs lodged against them with Vibhuti Khand police station on Saturday in connection with a violent clash between lawyers and police at the same police station on Friday, police said.

The lawyers filed a counter FIR against nine police personnel, including the station house officer of Vibhuti Khand, Pankaj Kumar Singh for allegedly assaulting, robbing, and threatening a group of lawyers inside the station premises on March 14.

“The executive body of Oudh Bar Association strongly condemns the act and demands from the administration that the policemen of police station Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow involved in this incident should be suspended and a fair inquiry should be conducted into this incident and strict administrative action should be taken against the guilty policemen. The fake FIR registered against the advocates should be immediately cancelled,” said the association in its resolution dated March 17.

In the statement, the association also demanded that Advocate Protection Act should be implemented immediately for the safety of advocates who are an integral part of judicial delivery, and their protection is very important.

“Keeping in mind the suggestion of advocates, the executive unanimously decides that on March 18 (Tuesday), all the members will abstain from work and protest peacefully,” said Dwivedi, adding that the next meeting of the executive is being called on Tuesday at 2:30 pm in which joint talks will be held with the office bearers of Central Bar Association and Lucknow Bar Association so that the interests of the advocates can be protected and they can get justice in this incident.