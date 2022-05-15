Victory Day commemoration: 10-yr-old cycles through 8 states in homage to Netaji
Meerut member of parliament Rajendra Aggarwal and other guests were present in Meerut on Saturday to receive 10-year-old Aarav Bhardwaj who has been on a month-long cycle expedition.
Aarav, a Class 6 student in a Delhi school has undertaken a marathon bicycle Yatra covering a distance of approximately 2600 km, passing through eight states.
It was flagged off by N Biren Singh, chief minister of Manipur, from INA War Memorial, Moirang, District Bishnupur, on April 14 and will reach New Delhi on May 15 to pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and all martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Independence of the motherland.
Young Aarav, inspired by the ideals of Netaji and stories of freedom struggle, has chosen an ideal occasion and a befitting way to pay respects to Netaji and offer tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation.
April 14 holds special significance in India’s freedom struggle. On this day in 1944, Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose defeated the British Army at Moirang in Manipur and unfurled the Indian tri-colour at Moirang. This day, called ‘victory day’, is remembered as a golden letter day in our freedom movement.
Aarav arrived in Meerut on Friday evening, passing through Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and part of UP. He will conclude his expedition at the war memorial in Delhi on May 15 after visiting Baghpat and Sonepat in Haryana.
Dr Anil Naushran, who is a passionate cyclist, welcomed Arav along with his team and cycled with him for a few kilometres to extend support to the expedition.
French ambassador assures support for Chandigarh’s heritage projects
The French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Saturday called on UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and assured support for the conservation and restoration works in Capitol Complex and other exposed reinforced concrete buildings. The French envoy also suggested partnerships with higher educational institutions for greater teaching opportunities for Indian students in France. He also appreciated French support in the 24*7 water supply project. He was accompanied by Chandigarh College of Architecture principal Sangeeta Bagga.
Ghaziabad Development Authority plans to levy toll on Hindon elevated road
The Ghaziabad Development Authority has directed its officials to conduct a study on the feasibility of levying toll on the 10.3-km Hindon elevated road, which connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate near Ghaziabad's border with Delhi. The Hindon elevated road is primarily based on pillars and takes commuters over a 10.3km route while bypassing the city. The road was thrown open to the public on March 30, 2018.
Woman gang-raped in Noida park by three, 2 suspects held
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman at a park in Noida, police said on Saturday. One of the suspects is absconding at the moment and all of them were known to the victim, police added. Police identified the absconding suspect as Pawan,(33), who is a Ghaziabad resident. The woman alleged that the three suspects raped her inside the park.
Four hurt after SUV rams into car on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
Four people, including two children, were injured after their vehicle was hit by an SUV on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday morning. According to police, the injured have been identified as Rajpal,(44), Manju,(24), Vansh,(5), and Jhalak,(3), all residents of Ujhani in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. “The four injured were taken to the District Hospital in Sector 30 and were discharged later,” Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) added.
Two held with cocaine worth ₹16 lakh in Greater Noida
Two men were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police from Greater Noida for allegedly supplying cocaine to peddlers in the Delhi-NCR region, police said on Saturday. Around 200 grams of cocaine worth around ₹12-16 lakh was seized from their possession, police added. According to police, the accused have been identified as Rajesh Singh,(25), and Bintu Singh,(32) — both residents of Gunnaur in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.
