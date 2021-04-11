Vimal Thathai is first mayor of Abohar

Senior Congress leader Vimal Thathai, 60, was sworn in as the first mayor of Abohar in Fazilka district on Friday. Ganpat Ram is senior deputy mayor and Raj Kumar is the deputy mayor. In the house of 50 seats, the Congress has swept 49. Councillors elected the three leaders in the presence of industries minister Sundar Sham Arora. Thathai, who got elected as a councillor for the fifth time, polled 1,174 of 1,565 votes cast in ward number 40.

A close aide of state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, Thathai was expected to be elected for the top post in the bastion of the Jakhar family.

On his priorities, the new mayor said, “Providing safe drinking water to the city is a necessity. Sewage network will be strengthened. In the latest Swachh Survekshan, Abohar was tagged as India’s third dirty city. Party president Sunil Jakhar and municipal commissioner Abhijit Kaplish are giving a new face to the city that has suffered due to lack of development for decades.”

“Though the city did not leave any space for opposition in the House, I will ensure that the voice of all sections is heard. I will take civil society on board to rejuvenate Abohar with development work and state-of-the-art infrastructure.”