Vintage steam engine becomes selfie point for youths!

After covering thousands of miles and ferrying passengers to their destinations safely, a ‘retired’ 70-year-old vintage rail engine was put on display outside the reservation counter at Prayagraj Junction before Kumbh- 2019. The steam engine put on display at Prayagraj railway junction. (HT Photo)

Fitted with a motor, the steam engine released smoke and also made the whistling sound. However, just after the Kumbh, it developed a snag.

After staying quiet for many years, the engine is now functional again, albeit serving as a popular selfie point. This engine is fitted with a motor for rolling its wheels on the same point. The engine also emits sound and smoke to attract people.

DRM Himanshu Badoni took the initiative to start it once again. Railway officials said, on his instructions, a signal has also been installed before the engine to give it a more attractive and real look.

Railway officials said the steam engine put on display at the city side was manufactured by WB WAGNOl Limited in 1953 at Gujrat. However, the engine was put out of service on February 25, 1993 and was brought to Prayagraj. In April 2003, the engine was stationed outside Prayagraj Junction but in 2018 it was renovated and moved outside the reservation counter where it became a centre of attraction for visitors.

The then DRM Amitabh took the initiative to get the engine started so as to make it look more lively and real. The railway engineers got the engine repaired and fitted a special motor starting the machine.

The engine was started at a fix time every evening so that people may watch and learn about long history of Indian railways.

Officials said the engine which is 42 feet in height and ran through a narrow gauge, was purchased for ₹1.61 lakh back then.