Violence over transporting meat: SP demands action against culprits, deterrent for future

Opposition parties have demanded effective action against those who thrashed four Muslim youths on suspicion of carrying beef in Harduaganj area of Aligarh on Saturday. These leaders met SSP Aligarh on Monday and sought arrests of those named in the FIR filed by family members of the youths beaten and undergoing treatment. The scene from Saturday’s violence at Harduaganj in Aligarh (HT File Photo)

Three of the accused have been arrested and sent to jail, while some others are being questioned in police custody, police said.

“We met SSP, Aligarh, Sanjeev Suman, on Monday and expressed our concern over the incident, which happened on Saturday. We also urged Aligarh police chief for effective steps to avert such attacks in the future,” stated Laxmi Dhangar, the district president of Samajwadi Party in Aligarh.

“The small traders dealing in meat business should be provided police security because most of the time, these cow vigilantes extort money while lodging false allegations of beef business. Those beaten on Saturday were stopped on the same allegations earlier but were allowed to go when they complained to Akrabad police in Aligarh,” stated Dhangar.

Meanwhile, SP, rural, Aligarh, Amrit Jain, said that cases have been registered on complaints from both, those alleging beef was being transported and also of the family members of those beaten up.

“Police ensured a green corridor for the ambulance carrying those injured in Saturday’s attack. All four men are now stable and those involved in beating four are being identified and three of them have been arrested and sent to jail. More are in custody for violence and strict action will be taken,” said Jain, who added that a report of the sample of meat in the vehicle, sent to Mathura Lab, is awaited.

Four individuals were allegedly beaten up by locals and activists of right-wing organisations on the suspicion of carrying beef in a vehicle near Alhadadpur village within Harduaganj police station limits in Aligarh on Saturday.

Upon being informed, the police reached the spot, pacified the mob, and rushed the injured suspects to a hospital, police said.

Villagers and activists of right-wing organisations, including Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Sena, alleged that the vehicle was carrying beef. They also blocked the road connecting Delhi with Kanpur in protest.

Personnel from various police stations of Aligarh reached the spot and pacified the mob as Jain assured them of action in the matter. The condition of one was said to be critical, but Jain claimed that all the four injured were out of danger.