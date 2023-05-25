Home / Cities / Others / Eight injured in clash over petty dispute in Kaushambi

Eight injured in clash over petty dispute in Kaushambi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 25, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Two groups clashed over dumping debris in front of the house. An FIR was registered against 15 named and 30 unidentified persons

At least eight people were injured after two groups clashed over a petty dispute in Kokhraj area of Kaushambi district on Thursday morning.

(Pic for representation)
Senior police officials rushed to the spot with heavy force and controlled the situation. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and an FIR has been registered against over 40 people in this connection, police said.

A resident of Kokhraj Uparhar village under Kokhraj police station, Bhola Kesarwani is a grain trader. He is locked in an old dispute with his neighbour Shanu and others. On Wednesday evening Bhola again had an argument with his neighbours over dumping debris in front of the house.

It is alleged that on Thursday morning, the two families again confronted each other over the same issue. After a heated argument, both the groups attacked each other with stones and sticks. Bhola Kesarwani, Vikas, Deepu, Suresh Prajapati, Anuj, Shivbabu, Pappu and six-year-old Aradhya were injured in the clash.

Locals had to intervene to stop the fight. Later, ASP Samar Bahadur reached the spot and controlled the situation. The injured persons were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

On the complaint of Bhola, an FIR was registered against 15 named and 30 unidentified persons and police force was deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, ASP said.

police clash
