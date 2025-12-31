Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) will hold its seventh convocation on January 28, officials said. VKSU to hold its seventh convocation on Jan 28

The university had earlier sent a letter to the office of the Chancellor seeking finalisation of the date. After approval by the Chancellor’s office, the date has now been officially communicated to the university.

Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan will preside over the function and confer gold medals on toppers. The convocation will be held at the new premises of the university.

The Chancellor’s office has sought a detailed, minute-by-minute programme for the event. Preparations for the convocation will gain momentum after the university reopens on January 2, following which various committees will be constituted to oversee different arrangements.

Gold medals will be awarded to toppers from various postgraduate streams, including Master of Business Administration (MBA) for the 2022–2024 and 2023–2025 academic sessions. Toppers of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) for the 2021–2024 and 2022–2025 sessions will also be honoured.

Vice-Chancellor of VKSU, Prof Shailendra Kumar Chaturvedi, confirmed the convocation schedule for January 28.