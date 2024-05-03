‘Waste-to-wonder park’ to come up near Sangam ahead of Mahakumbh

Prayagraj will soon have a ‘waste-to-wonder park’ before the Mahakumbh-2025, said officials. The prototype of Buland Darwaza at UP Darshan Park. The park in Prayagraj will be set up on the lines of Lucknow’s ‘UP Darshan Park’ (HT photo)

The park will be set up on the lines of Lucknow’s ‘UP Darshan Park’ and will be built and maintained by Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. A place near Sangam area has been identified for the park which will be adorned with artefacts made of waste materials, they said.

Senior officials will monitor the progress of the development work and will carry out regular inspections.

Officials said the concept of the waste-to-wonder park is taken from Lucknow’s UP Darshan Park that showcases prototype models of famous monuments of the state made of scrap and waste material.

The most unique feature of the new park at Prayagraj will be the use of waste materials in making artworks. Experts will be hired to make artefacts.

Nagar Nigam officials said a suitable place near Sangam has been identified for the proposed park. The park will offer glimpses of important places and places of tourist attraction in Prayagraj, officials added.

Principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat, in an online review meeting on Wednesday instructed the Nagar Nigam officials to speed up development works ahead of Mahakumbh -2025. He sought progress reports of all works, especially those being done during the night. Moreover, he asked officials to give reports of works for which the election commission needs to give the nod.