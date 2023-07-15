Watch: Madhya Pradesh teacher uses schoolbag as pillow to take nap as children sweep floor

In a bizarre incident, a video of a teacher taking a nap in a classroom, leaving children to sweep the floor and play at a primary school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, has gone viral on social media, prompting the education department to order an inquiry into the matter. The incident is said to be from Bajaura primary school located in Lavkushnagar area of Chhatarpur district,(Live Hindustan)

The video, which made the headlines, showed a male teacher sleeping using children's schoolbags as a pillow in the classroom, while, the children can be heard giggling and playing in the background, while some girls were seen sweeping the floor.

According to the India Today report, the incident is said to be from Bajaura primary school located in Lavkushnagar area of Chhatarpur district. As soon as the video gained traction, the relatives of the children started demanding strict action against the teacher, taking cognisance of which district education officer MK Koutarya immediately ordered a probe into the matter.

Koutarya said the video of the teacher has come to the notice and instructions have been given to the cluster principal and block education officer to probe the incident.

The district education officer also said a disciplinary action will be taken against the teacher if found guilty. He said the teacher should ensure thefunctioning of classes and other basic necessities instead of sleeping on the floor.