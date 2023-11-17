Water cut in Mumbai and parts of Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation

Mumbai: All wards in Mumbai and parts of Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation will undergo a 10% water cut for 13 days starting November 20. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced emergency repair works on the pneumatic gate system at Pise Dam as the reason for the water cut, which will continue until December 2. The pneumatic gates are crucial for maintaining the required water levels in the dam, which contributes significantly to Mumbai’s daily water supply of around 3,900 million litres.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BMC official in a press statement said, “The replacement of air bladders in the pneumatic gate system at Pise will be conducted during this period. Water supply across Mumbai and BMC’s water supply to Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation will be affected.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON