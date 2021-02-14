Water supply in south, east and north-east Delhi to be hit
New Delhi: Water supply in parts of south, east and north-east Delhi is likely to be affected in the coming days as two water treatment plants of Delhi Jal Board were operating at a reduced capacity, Raghav Chadha vice chairperson of Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday.
In a series of tweets, Chadha said that turbidity in raw water collected from Delhi’s Upper Ganga Canal had increased to an “unprecedented level of 8000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) because of the recent Uttarakhand floods.”
“Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants are currently operating at reduced capacity due to the increased turbidity in water,” he said.
Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. Turbidity is measured in Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU). High turbidity can be caused by debris, silt, mud, algae, plant pieces, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals in the water.
“The Delhi Jal Board urge citizens to use water judiciously. Water tankers inadequate numbers are being deployed and all possible efforts being made to reduce turbidity,” he tweeted.
