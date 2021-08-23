Water-logged Rajindra Hospital signals ailing administration

Patiala Heavy rain over the weekend and Monday left patients and their attendants high and dry at the Government Rajindra Hospital, with water-logging inside the premises a huge health hazard. On paper, it is an hospital meant for tertiary health care (of the highest order) and is the only super specialty hospital in the Malwa region.

The ongoing civil construction and relaying of roads and sewerage system meant that the woes of patients and their attendants have compounded. Water drainage outlets at the hospital remained clogged for over three days.

“Not only for patients, it has become an herculean task for the doctors and para medical staff to move from one department to another. This situation is pathetic,” a resident doctor said.

Gurdhian Singh, who visited the hospital on Monday, said, “Water-logging is the most severe in the main emergency and the gynae ward; people are wading through knee-deep water.”

“The staff had created a temporary path by laying bricks on the corners of the waterlogged area. The stagnant water in the hospital premise is now stinking,” he added. Another resident Baljit Singh said, “People have to move patients on wheel chairs or stretchers through rain water to get their X-ray or CT scan done.”

Hospital medical superintendent Dr HS Rekhi said the process of laying down water drainage pipes is on. “The water-logging is result of ongoing construction work. Once, the drainage pipes are laid, the roads will be re-carpeted. The issue will be resolved on priory basis,” he added.